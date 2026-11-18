Iran attacks US drone, missile sites in Kuwait, claims payback
Iran just launched an overnight attack on US drone and missile sites in Kuwait, the first time it has targeted Kuwait since September.
Iran says this was payback for a recent US strike on Qeshm Island, while Kuwait is promising to protect its borders and key infrastructure.
Gulf clashes disrupt shipping, raise prices
This attack is part of a bigger wave of clashes across the Gulf region.
Bahrain has already stopped two other Iranian aerial attacks this week, and the conflict, sparked by US and Israeli strikes on Iran back in February, is now disrupting major shipping routes.
That's pushing up oil and gas prices worldwide, even as countries like Qatar try to calm things down through talks.
But with more attacks happening, stability in the region still feels pretty shaky.