Iran backed Houthis warn US after seizing Bab al Mandab
Things are getting tense in Yemen. The Houthi rebels, backed by Iran, just warned they will target US interests if the United States helps Saudi Arabia in the fighting.
This comes after the Houthis took over the Bab al-Mandab Strait, a narrow shipping lane, gateway to the Red Sea, which has Saudi Arabia worried and asking for global backup.
The region is already on edge with rising tensions between the US and Iran's allies.
Yemen truce ended, over 130,000 displaced
A Houthi military adviser made it clear: "If America dares to intervene militarily with its fleets or tries to take control of Bab al-Mandab, it is a red line for them and anyone else... we will fight over it," said military adviser Abed Mohammed al-Thawr.
Fighting has picked up again after a four-year truce ended in July, leading to heavy casualties and even attacks reaching Riyadh.
The U.N. says more people could be forced from their homes (over 130,000 displaced).