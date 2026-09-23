Iran backed Houthis warn US after seizing Bab al Mandab

Things are getting tense in Yemen. The Houthi rebels, backed by Iran, just warned they will target US interests if the United States helps Saudi Arabia in the fighting.

This comes after the Houthis took over the Bab al-Mandab Strait, a narrow shipping lane, gateway to the Red Sea, which has Saudi Arabia worried and asking for global backup.

The region is already on edge with rising tensions between the US and Iran's allies.