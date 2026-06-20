Iran announces closing Hormuz again days after signing deal
What's the story
Iran's Khatam al-Anbiya headquarters has announced the closure of the Strait of Hormuz to vessels, citing violations of a ceasefire memorandum by the United States and Israel. The military command described this as a "clear breach of trust," Iran's Mehr News reported. The closure is seen as a response to alleged violations in southern Lebanon. Iran described the move as the "first step" in its response. Its navy advised against approaching the Strait of Hormuz.
Escalating tensions
More measures could follow
Iran has also warned that more measures could follow if what it calls "aggression" continues. The statement indicated Tehran sees recent developments as a violation of commitments in the ceasefire memorandum. The Strait of Hormuz is a key energy chokepoint, carrying a large portion of global oil and gas shipments. Disruptions to maritime traffic through this waterway could raise concerns in international energy and shipping markets.
Diplomatic developments
Ceasefire in Lebanon
The announcement of the closure comes after Israel and Hezbollah agreed to a ceasefire in Lebanon. This agreement was reached amid rising violence that threatened broader diplomatic efforts related to Iran's conflict and regional stability. Meanwhile, Axios reported that US President Donald Trump's special envoy, Steve Witkoff, was expected to reach Switzerland for talks with Iran on a potential nuclear agreement.
Ongoing negotiations
Iran's negotiating team to attend talks
Iran's negotiating team is also heading to Switzerland for talks with the United States on an interim agreement related to the ongoing conflict. Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Bagaei said that "any memorandum or agreement is ultimately tested when it enters the implementation phase," as per the state television of Iran.