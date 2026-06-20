Iran has accused US and Israel of a 'clear breach of trust'

Iran announces closing Hormuz again days after signing deal

By Snehil Singh 07:45 pm Jun 20, 202607:45 pm

What's the story

Iran's Khatam al-Anbiya headquarters has announced the closure of the Strait of Hormuz to vessels, citing violations of a ceasefire memorandum by the United States and Israel. The military command described this as a "clear breach of trust," Iran's Mehr News reported. The closure is seen as a response to alleged violations in southern Lebanon. Iran described the move as the "first step" in its response. Its navy advised against approaching the Strait of Hormuz.