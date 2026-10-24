Iran claims control of Strait of Hormuz, warns US warships
Iran's military has claimed full control over the Strait of Hormuz, a key oil route, after the IRGC said two tankers carrying more than 4.5 million barrels combined struck naval mines and suffered explosions and fires in their engine rooms.
The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) warned US warships to stay out of the Persian Gulf, saying Iranian maritime security was being maintained under Iranian regulations and dismissing US claims that Iran's military is weaker.
Pakistan and Qatar seek diplomatic talks
This move ramps up already high tensions between the US and Iran.
While there's talk about possible military action, countries like Pakistan and Qatar are trying to keep diplomatic talks going.
Even with threats flying, US officials say oil exports from the region are actually higher than before.
This strait is a critical route for global oil shipments; any disruption here could shake up global energy markets.