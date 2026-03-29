IRGC launches missiles, drones at Dubai, Kuwait airport radar damaged
What's the story
Iran has launched missile and drone attacks on what it claims are United States Army "hideouts" in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE). Kuwait's Civil Aviation Authority said Kuwait International Airport was struck by multiple drone attacks carried out by Iran, its proxies, and armed factions it supports, damaging its radar system. However, no casualties were reported in the incident.
Fact-check
CENTCOM denies Iran Dubai attack claims
The US Central Command has refuted Iran's claims of attacking US personnel in Dubai. "The Iranian regime is manufacturing lies on social media to hide the reality that their military capabilities are undeniably overwhelmed and degraded," it said. Meanwhile, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian warned Gulf countries against supporting the US-Israel alliance, cautioning them not to let their lands be used for attacks on Iran.
Regional tension
Masoud Pezeshkian warns, air travel disrupted
President Pezeshkian said, "If you want development and security, don't let our enemies run the war from your lands." He warned of strong retaliation if Iran's infrastructure or economic centers were targeted. The US-Iran conflict has led to major disruptions in air travel across the region, with several airports temporarily shutting down due to security concerns.
Escalating conflict
Houthis claim missile attack on Israel
In a related development, Iranian-backed Houthi rebels claimed responsibility for a missile attack on Israel. The Houthis targeted "sensitive Israeli military sites" in southern Israel. This marks the first time Yemen has fired at Israel since the conflict began last month. The ongoing US-Iran conflict continues to disrupt air travel and trade across the region, affecting multiple countries' supply chains and essential goods transportation.