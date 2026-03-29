IRGC launches missiles, drones at Dubai, Kuwait airport radar damaged

Iran has launched missile and drone attacks on what it claims are United States Army "hideouts" in Dubai , United Arab Emirates (UAE). Kuwait's Civil Aviation Authority said Kuwait International Airport was struck by multiple drone attacks carried out by Iran, its proxies, and armed factions it supports, damaging its radar system. However, no casualties were reported in the incident.

Fact-check CENTCOM denies Iran Dubai attack claims The US Central Command has refuted Iran's claims of attacking US personnel in Dubai. "The Iranian regime is manufacturing lies on social media to hide the reality that their military capabilities are undeniably overwhelmed and degraded," it said. Meanwhile, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian warned Gulf countries against supporting the US-Israel alliance, cautioning them not to let their lands be used for attacks on Iran.

Regional tension Masoud Pezeshkian warns, air travel disrupted President Pezeshkian said, "If you want development and security, don't let our enemies run the war from your lands." He warned of strong retaliation if Iran's infrastructure or economic centers were targeted. The US-Iran conflict has led to major disruptions in air travel across the region, with several airports temporarily shutting down due to security concerns.

Advertisement