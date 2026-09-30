Iran condemns Netanyahu's secret UAE visit, warns of security risks
World
Iran isn't happy about Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu's recent secret trip to the United Arab Emirates on September 27, 2026.
Tehran said the visit "strongly condemns the visit" and warned of the highly dangerous consequences of the presence of the occupying regime in the region, warning that getting too close to Israel could bring security problems for the region.
Iran urges Gulf states caution
This warning comes as regional tensions are already spiking, especially after the US and Israel escalated tensions with Iran earlier this year.
Iran sees Israel's growing presence in Gulf countries as a threat, urging neighbors not to support moves that could make things even more unstable.