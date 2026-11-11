Iran condemns US $20 million reward, urges U.N. and IAEA
Iran isn't happy with the US offering an up to $20 million reward for tips about its nuclear program.
Announced last week, the deal even promises possible relocation to anyone sharing details about Iran's nuclear sites or staff.
Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi called the move "repugnant and regrettable" and urged the U.N. and the International Atomic Energy Agency to step in.
Araghchi labels Rubio's economic pressure delusional
Araghchi doubled down on Iran's claim that its nuclear activities are strictly peaceful, asking global organizations to reject the US offer.
He also brushed off US Sen. Marco Rubio's suggestion that economic pressure will force Iran into talks, calling such ideas "delusional" and highlighting how tense things remain between the two countries.