Iran delays peace talks with US to influence midterm elections
Iran is intentionally dragging its feet on peace talks with the US hoping to impact the upcoming midterm elections.
The idea? Don't let President Trump score any diplomatic wins before November.
Iranian officials are worried Trump could take military action against them after the vote, so they're holding back on any deals that might help his campaign.
Iran demands US lift blockade, sanctions
The conflict is approaching its ninth month, sending fuel prices soaring and adding to criticism of Trump at home.
Iran's leaders are encouraging Americans to make their voices heard at the polls. They're also refusing to budge unless the US lifts its naval blockade and sanctions.
Meanwhile, Iran is getting ready in case things heat up regionally after the elections, especially if there are fresh US or Israeli strikes.