Iran demands $290 billion from US courts backed the claim
Iran just announced it's demanding $290 billion from the US saying American actions have caused serious harm for decades.
Hassan Abdolianpour, who heads Iran's judiciary center for lawyers, shared the news on television and said Iranian courts have already ruled in favor of this massive claim.
Iran: Gulf states enabled US strikes
Iran isn't only blaming the US they're also pointing fingers at Gulf Arab countries for allowing their territory to be used by America to launch attacks against Iran.
This move comes after things heated up in 2026 amid U.S.-Israeli strikes.
Since then, Iran has fired back with missile and drone attacks, making peace efforts even tougher.