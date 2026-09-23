Iran demands United States lift port blockade, release frozen assets
Iran is sticking to its guns in indirect talks with the US saying it repeated its conditions for ending more than seven months of war with the United States and that its position in the latest talks had not changed unless the United States lifts its port blockade and releases Iran's frozen assets.
These talks, brokered by Qatar, are the first since a June ceasefire fell apart.
Meanwhile, tensions in the Strait of Hormuz are still making global shipping tricky.
Netanyahu's office rebukes Macron's U.N. criticism
On another front, things are heating up between Israel and France.
Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu's office called out French President Macron after Macron criticized Israeli actions in Gaza and the West Bank at the U.N.
This spat comes after France recognized Palestine as a state last year and France, Canada, and several European countries announced steps to restrict trade from Israeli settlements.