Iran demands US permanent safeguards for 2 hour Hormuz reopening
Iran said a seven-day proposal for reopening the Strait of Hormuz was shortened to two days, and could be reduced further to two hours if Iran's demands are met.
But there's a catch: Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi made it clear this speedy move only happens if the US signs off on several important conditions.
He emphasized any deal needs to be permanent and truly protect Iran's interests, not just a quick fix.
Iran keeps 60% enriched uranium stockpile
Iran is sticking to its stance that its 60% enriched uranium stockpile stays put, refusing to send it abroad.
Instead, Tehran is pushing for broader talks that go beyond nuclear issues, with Qatar and Pakistan helping mediate between Iran and the US.
As Abbas Araghchi put it, only a "good, honorable and lasting agreement" will prevent future flare-ups, so even with this new timeline, Iran's terms are non-negotiable.