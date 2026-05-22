Iran has destroyed US drones worth $1B: Report

Iran has reportedly destroyed over two dozen MQ-9 Reaper drones operated by the United States since the conflict began. The losses, estimated to be nearly $1 billion, have significantly impacted Washington's fleet of these advanced unmanned combat aircraft systems. According to Bloomberg, at least 24 and possibly up to 30 MQ-9 Reapers have been lost during the conflict.

Loss details Losses account for nearly 20% of the Pentagon's pre-war inventory The losses include drones shot down mid-flight by Iranian air defense fire, destroyed on the ground in missile strikes, or damaged in operational accidents. These losses account for nearly 20% of the Pentagon's pre-war inventory of MQ-9 Reapers. The drones are no longer being manufactured for US forces, making replacements difficult.

Ongoing conflict Ongoing conflict between US-Israel alliance and Iran The losses come amid an ongoing conflict between the US-Israel alliance and Iran, which started with strikes on February 28. Although both sides entered a ceasefire on April 8, occasional attacks and military exchanges have continued. The MQ-9 Reaper, manufactured by General Atomics, has been extensively used by the US military during this conflict to avoid risking fighter pilots in hostile Iranian airspace.

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Drone details What is MQ-9 Reaper? The MQ-9 Reaper is among the US military's most advanced remotely piloted aircraft systems. It was developed as a successor to the MQ-1 Predator and is larger, faster, and more heavily armed. The drone can carry AGM-114 Hellfire missiles and precision-guided bombs such as GBU-12 Paveway II and Joint Direct Attack Munitions (JDAMs). It has advanced sensors, including infrared cameras, daylight TV cameras, laser designators, and synthetic aperture radar systems.

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