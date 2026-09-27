Iran draws on medicine reserves as US sanctions hinder imports
Iran is struggling with a serious shortage of essential medicines, mainly because US sanctions have made it tough to import raw materials.
Even though Iran makes most of its own drugs, it still depends on supplies from abroad.
With blocked ports and fewer flights, Tehran is now drawing on strategic medicine reserves and looking for alternative overland routes to keep up.
Iranian Pharmacists Association: 60 medicines low
About 60 critical medicines, including treatments for conditions like thalassemia, are running low, according to the Iranian Pharmacists Association.
Even simple painkillers are getting hard to find.
While medicines are technically exempt from sanctions, banking issues and shipping delays have sent prices skyrocketing, some by up to 500%.
Iran recently brought in flu vaccines from China, but officials say financial roadblocks are still making things tough for patients who need care.