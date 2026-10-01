Iran executes 25 year old Alireza Sepahi after phone wedding
Iranian authorities executed 25-year-old protester Alireza Sepahi just hours after he and his fiancee, Mahshad Keshani, were married over the phone from prison.
Both had been jailed for joining anti-regime protests earlier this year.
The execution happened at a public square in Isfahan, a spot the regime often uses to send a harsh message to dissenters.
Human rights groups allege forced confessions
Sepahi was accused, along with others, of killing security guards during protests, but human rights groups say confessions were forced under torture.
His sudden execution drew more outrage against Iran's crackdown on protesters.
To add to the family's pain, authorities refused to let Sepahi be buried in his hometown.
Rights lawyer Amirsalar Davoudi, who helped officiate the couple's wedding, said "It was Mahshad's idea."