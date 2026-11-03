Iran executes Amirhossein Maleki and Amirhossein Ebrahimi for police killings
World
Iran has executed Amirhossein Maleki (20) and Amirhossein Ebrahimi (19), accusing them of killing four police officers during protests in January.
Their deaths are part of a larger government crackdown on dissent, with 36 men now executed over the protests since the demonstrations began.
Rights groups allege due process violations
Rights groups say the case involved torture, forced confessions and gross violations of due process, with reports that Ebrahimi even faced mock executions.
Seven other men have already been executed in the same case, and three more could face the same fate, raising big concerns about justice and human rights in Iran.