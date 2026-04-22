Iran fires at ship in Hormuz after Trump's ceasefire announcement

Escalating tensions

Incident follows US seizure of Iranian ship

The incident comes on the heels of heightened tensions in the region. Over the weekend, the United States had seized an Iranian container ship after firing upon it. The US also boarded an oil tanker linked to Iran's oil trade in the Indian Ocean. Iran later called on Tehran to release the vessel and its crew, saying the US seizure of the container ship is nothing but an act of maritime piracy.