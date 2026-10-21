Iran FM Abbas Araqchi says Saudi-Houthi mediation offer remains unanswered
World
Iran recently reached out to help mediate peace talks between Saudi Arabia and Yemen's Houthi rebels, but so far, no one has replied.
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi shared this update on Iraqi TV, mentioning the offer came after a spike in Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia earlier this month.
Egypt declines direct Yemen involvement
Egypt has told Iran it won't directly get involved in the Yemen conflict, though it says it's ready to support Saudi Arabia if things escalate.
For now, Egypt is holding off on any military moves. Its parliament pushed back a vote on possible action against the Houthis to October 26, signaling it's treading carefully as tensions rise.