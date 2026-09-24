Iran, Georgia and Azerbaijan halt flights after US sanctions
World
Iranian airlines have canceled a bunch of international flights after the US slapped new sanctions on their aviation sector.
With Georgia and Azerbaijan also halting routes, trips to places like Baghdad, Muscat, and Qatar have taken a hit.
Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent says these moves are meant to cripple Iran's economy as tensions keep rising.
Iran president defies US at UN
Iran's president stood firm at the U.N., saying the country won't back down under US pressure and will stick to its independence.
China called the sanctions illegal.
Meanwhile, some flights (like one from Mahan Air to China) are still running, but travel agents in Iraq worry about how these changes could affect both business and religious trips.