Iran is giving the US a 48-hour ultimatum: either end the naval blockade on Iranian ports, or Iran says it will reopen the vital Strait of Hormuz itself.

This standoff follows recent US moves to counter Iran's efforts to block the waterway, one of the world's most important energy routes.

As Iran's foreign ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei put it, "If the American side fulfills its commitments, security can be restored to the Strait of Hormuz and the region in the shortest possible time," said foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei.