Iran gives US 48 hours ultimatum to end naval blockade
Iran is giving the US a 48-hour ultimatum: either end the naval blockade on Iranian ports, or Iran says it will reopen the vital Strait of Hormuz itself.
This standoff follows recent US moves to counter Iran's efforts to block the waterway, one of the world's most important energy routes.
As Iran's foreign ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei put it, "If the American side fulfills its commitments, security can be restored to the Strait of Hormuz and the region in the shortest possible time," said foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei.
US and Israeli strikes killed Khamenei
Things escalated after US-Israeli strikes on February 28, 2026 that killed the Islamic republic's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, leading to missile and drone attacks in retaliation.
The US then set up a naval blockade and slapped on more sanctions, an act of military aggression against Iran, and foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said, "Under these circumstances, Iran is entitled, pursuant to Article 51 of the UN Charter, to use any means at its disposal to defend itself."
With both sides refusing to back down, talks have stalled and tensions remain high around this strategic waterway.