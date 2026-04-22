Iran holds rallies featuring ballistic missile launcher 

Iranian hardliners protested late Tuesday night as the two-week ceasefire with the US entered its 11th hour, with members of Iran 's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard bringing a ballistic missile on a mobile launcher to one event. Iranian state media released footage of the IRGC staging missile displays in several locations, including Tehran , Kerman, and Arak, alongside Hezbollah banners and anti-US and anti-Israel slogans.

Twitter Post Videos from rallies The IRGC paraded a loaded missile launcher at Vanak Square, in Tehran, tonight.



These missiles and these launchers have come out of a base that has survived the most severe attacks. pic.twitter.com/B0zxuE0Gvo — Iran Exclusive (@24_70xu) April 21, 2026

Trump Trump extends truce According to reports, the displays occurred shortly before US President Donald Trump declared an extension of the ceasefire. Trump extended the ceasefire with Iran, citing a "seriously fractured" Iranian government. The extension will remain in place "until such time as" Iran's leaders submit a "unified proposal" to end hostilities with the US and Israel. Trump said he had directed the military to maintain a blockade and be prepared while extending the ceasefire until Iran submits its proposal.

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Diplomatic deadlock Iranian negotiators told US they wouldn't attend further talks The extension also came after Iranian negotiators reportedly told their US counterparts through a mediator in Pakistan that they would not attend further talks. Tasnim, an Iranian state news agency, quoted them as saying that attending negotiations under these circumstances was pointless due to US obstruction. "Iran ultimately announced today that under these circumstances, attending the negotiations is a waste of time because the US prevents reaching any suitable agreement," Tasnim reported.

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