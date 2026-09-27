Iran insists on diplomacy after President Trump rejects Hormuz plan
World
Iran is sticking to its call for diplomacy with the US and Israel, even after President Trump shot down its proposal.
The plan, presented at the U.N. through Qatari mediators, suggested a seven-day countdown to reopening the crucial Strait of Hormuz, along with a pause in regional fighting to ease tensions.
Iran's foreign minister made it clear these terms aren't up for debate: diplomacy is its only way forward.
US official calls mediated talks constructive
While Trump publicly dismissed Iran's offer and questioned its intentions, behind-the-scenes talks through mediators have been described as "positive and constructive" by a US official.
The Strait of Hormuz matters globally since it is a strategic waterway, so what happens here could impact everyone, not just politicians.