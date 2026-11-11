Iran labels Argentina's navy and air force terrorist organizations, retaliating
Iran just labeled Argentina's Navy and Air Force as "terrorist organizations," firing back after Argentina did the same to Iran's Revolutionary Guard (IRGC) earlier this year.
The IRGC is an elite military force that protects Shi'ite Muslim clerical rule in Iran and controls large parts of Iran's economy.
Argentina cites IRGC support for Hezbollah
Argentina's move was mainly because of the IRGC's support for Hezbollah, which Buenos Aires blames for a deadly 1994 bombing.
The US also influenced Argentina's decision.
Now, both countries are caught up in tit-for-tat designations, raising tensions but stopping short of any specific actions so far.