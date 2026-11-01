Iran labels UK Royal Navy and RAF 'terrorist organizations'

Iran has just labeled the U.K.'s Royal Navy and Royal Air Force as "terrorist organizations," following a recent security incident at RAF Fairford.

This move seems to answer the U.S.'s earlier decision to call Iran's Revolutionary Guard a terrorist group.

Iran also pointed to what it sees as Britain's "hostile actions" over the past year, like helping out in military conflicts and officially listing the IRGC under its State Threats Act back in July.