Iran labels UK Royal Navy and RAF 'terrorist organizations'
Iran has just labeled the U.K.'s Royal Navy and Royal Air Force as "terrorist organizations," following a recent security incident at RAF Fairford.
This move seems to answer the U.S.'s earlier decision to call Iran's Revolutionary Guard a terrorist group.
Iran also pointed to what it sees as Britain's "hostile actions" over the past year, like helping out in military conflicts and officially listing the IRGC under its State Threats Act back in July.
Iran designates MI6 a hostile group
Things got even more tense after Iran called Britain's MI6 a "hostile group," putting it under tough Iranian espionage laws, especially those targeting ties with Israel.
With the February 28, 2026, U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran still fresh, these tit-for-tat moves are making an already rocky relationship even shakier.