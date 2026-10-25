Iran launches drone strike damaging Komala group base in Balisan
World
Iran just carried out a drone attack on the Komala group's base in Iraq's Kurdistan region, damaging it significantly in Balisan.
The Iranian Revolutionary Guards haven't officially claimed the strike, but it fits a pattern of recent attacks targeting Kurdish groups across the border.
Iran repeatedly strikes Kurdish bases
This isn't an isolated event: since the regional war began in February, Iran has repeatedly targeted Kurdish opposition bases in Iraq.
Past strikes have even turned deadly, like one last July that killed nine people.
Iran accuses Komala of getting help from Israel, but Komala's leadership denied claims of Israeli arms supplies.