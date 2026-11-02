Iran may sever Persian Gulf cables amid U.S.-Israel tensions
Iran has warned it could cut undersea internet cables in the Persian Gulf if tensions with the US and Israel get worse.
Undersea cables in general carry around 99% of international data traffic, but less than 1% of global international bandwidth passes through the Strait of Hormuz.
Iranian officials have even hinted they might block repairs, making things tougher for everyone online.
India's Mumbai Chennai routes risk slowdown
India depends heavily on these cables, especially routes connecting cities like Mumbai and Chennai to the world.
If they are hit, expect slower speeds and more lag for anything international, which could make life harder for tech companies and banks.
Local digital payments like UPI should be fine, but telecoms might need to reroute traffic through places like Singapore, adding costs and slowing things down further.