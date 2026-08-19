Iran might be losing control over Strait of Hormuz 

For now, maritime data indicates that the US has the upper hand.

According to Kpler, more than 80% of liquid transits across Hormuz in the last two weeks have taken the Omani route, a UN-authorized maritime channel that Iran adamantly opposes, or have been "dark" transits that likely took the Omani route.

"It increasingly looks like Iran has at least partially lost control of the strait," Homayoun Falakshahi, head of crude oil analysis at Kpler, said, as per CNN.