Iran names Mehrdad Akhlaghi defense minister after US Israeli strikes
World
Iran just named Mehrdad Akhlaghi Ketabchi its new defense minister after the previous minister was killed in US and Israeli strikes.
Akhlaghi is a missile tech expert who has led Iran's Defense Industries Organization since 2013, stepping in at a time when things are tense with the US and Israel.
Iran parliament backs Akhlaghi's missile expertise
Parliament voted strongly in favor of Akhlaghi, who brings over 40 years of experience to the job.
He has played a big part in developing Iran's ballistic missiles and precision weapons, skills that matter now more than ever as Iran faces global pressure and fresh threats.
His appointment signals Iran doubling down on defense technology to face outside challenges.