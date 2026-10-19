Iran names Mehrdad Akhlaghi Ketabchi defense minister after US-Israel clash
World
Iran just named Mehrdad Akhlaghi Ketabchi as its new Defense Minister, following the death of his predecessor in a clash involving the US and Israel.
Ketabchi landed the job with strong support in parliament, stepping into a key role at a tense moment for Iran.
Ketabchi under UN and EU sanctions
Ketabchi isn't new to the spotlight: he's spent over 40 years building up Iran's missile program, including work on major projects like Fateh-110.
His efforts have put him under U.N. sanctions since 2007 and EU sanctions, but now he'll be leading Iran's defense strategy as global scrutiny continues.