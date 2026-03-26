Iran now threatens to block 4th largest shipping route 

Iran has warned it may block the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, a strategic maritime chokepoint near Yemen , if attacks on Iranian territories or islands continue. The warning was issued by an Iranian military source to Tasnim News Agency. The source said Iran is closely monitoring enemy movements and is fully prepared to open new fronts if provoked. The strait, located approximately in between Yemen and Djibouti, is 1,200 miles off the Strait of Hormuz.

Strategic threat Iranian military source emphasizes strategic importance of the strait "If the enemy wants to take action on land in the Iranian islands or anywhere else in our lands or to inflict costs on Iran with naval movements in the Persian Gulf and the Sea of ​​Oman, we will open other fronts for them as a surprise so that their action will not only be of no benefit to them but will also double their costs," the Iranian military source said.

Escalating tensions Houthi group considers restricting traffic through the strait The Yemen-based Houthis, backed by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, could become involved in the war if vessels attempt to pass through Bab el-Mandeb. Approximately 12% of worldwide seaborne oil passes through the passageway connecting the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden, making it the world's fourth-largest shipping route. Mohammed al-Bukhaiti, a member of the Houthi political bureau, earlier said any closure would be limited to targeting ships linked to countries engaged in hostilities against Iran.

Advertisement