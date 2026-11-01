Iran offers reopening Strait of Hormuz if US lifts sanctions
World
Iran, after talks with Qatari mediators, says it's ready to reopen the crucial Strait of Hormuz in just two days, but only if the US lifts certain sanctions and pulls back some troops.
This fast-track proposal comes after talks with Qatari mediators, aiming to ease tensions and speed up what was shortened from five days to two days.
Iran demands oil waivers, frozen funds
Tehran also wants oil waivers restored, frozen Iranian funds released, and a new shipping route with Oman recognized.
Plus, they're asking for other routes to stay closed and for conflicts like Israel's attacks on Lebanon to stop.
Iran's foreign minister put it simply: these steps are essential before any real negotiations with Washington can happen.