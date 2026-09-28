Iran ready for talks, but 'fully prepared' for war: Araghchi
What's the story
Iran has expressed its willingness to continue diplomatic efforts with the United States, despite President Donald Trump's rejection of Tehran's latest peace proposal. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that while Tehran is ready for more talks, it is also prepared to resume hostilities if necessary. "We are fully prepared for the time for the war to resume...even if it comes to a doomsday war," Araghchi told CBS News on Sunday.
Diplomatic terms
Iran's peace proposal presented through Qatari mediators
Iran's latest peace proposal was presented at the United Nations General Assembly last week through Qatari mediators.
The proposal included reopening the Strait of Hormuz and halting regional fighting in exchange for releasing frozen Iranian assets and allowing oil sales.
Araghchi stressed these conditions were not new, having been previously agreed upon by the US under a now-defunct memorandum of understanding from June.
Proposal rejection
Trump rejected proposal, accused Iran of seeking immediate deal
Trump rejected the proposal, accusing Iran of seeking an immediate deal due to pressure.
"They want to make a deal to open the Hormuz Strait immediately because they're losing so badly," he told reporters at the White House.
However, Trump also indicated that he expected US negotiators to continue talks this week.
Araghchi confirmed that no formal rejection had been communicated through mediators and reiterated Iran's conditions for reopening the strait.
Nuclear discussions
Tehran open to negotiating nuclear program: Pezeshkian
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said Tehran was open to negotiating its nuclear program but wouldn't accept pressure or coercion.
The ongoing standoff over the Strait of Hormuz has severely disrupted oil flows and impacted the global economy.
Iranian army commander Amir Hatami warned against a situation where Iran couldn't trade while others used strategic waterways.
Regional conflict
Conflict spread to Yemen, threatens Saudi interests
The conflict has also spread to Yemen, where Iran-backed Houthis have targeted Saudi interests.
The Houthis's advance in Yemen has threatened Saudi oil exports through the Red Sea.
In Riyadh, schools switched to remote learning for a week.
This ongoing disruption and regional conflict continue to put pressure on energy flows and the global economy, even as both Washington and Tehran keep open the possibility of further negotiations.