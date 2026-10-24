Iran open to US talks on Hormuz if blockade lifted
Iran says it's willing to negotiate with the US about reopening the Strait of Hormuz, a shipping route, if the US lifts its naval blockade.
This possible breakthrough comes after Pakistan helped broker a deal, but the ongoing US naval blockade is making things tricky.
Iran's ambassador in Islamabad, Reza Amiri Moghadam, shared that Tehran is open to finding a solution if Washington takes action first.
Iran reviews Mecca joint defence agreement
Alongside these talks, Iran is also reviewing the Mecca Joint Defence Agreement, a pact signed by Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, and Turkiye to boost regional security after attacks linked to Iranian-backed groups in Yemen.
The agreement focuses on collective defense rather than targeting any specific country, and Turkiye and Pakistan have stressed they want to avoid direct involvement in Yemen.