Iran opens IRGC-run Tehran civilian training center after Trump threats
World
Iran just opened a military training center in Tehran for civilian volunteers, right after US President Trump made fresh threats of a possible strike.
The facility, run by the IRGC, is set up to prepare civilian volunteers for conflict, showing Iran is getting ready for anything as things heat up with the US.
U.S.-Iran talks stalled, Iran closes Hormuz
Talks between the US and Iran are still stuck, even with Qatar trying to help out.
Iranian officials have said that contacts with Washington were continuing.
Meanwhile, tensions are spreading across the region: Iran has closed the Strait of Hormuz and fighting in Yemen is ramping up, making everyone a bit more nervous about what comes next.