Iran pharmaceutical sector faces crisis from US sanctions and airstrikes
Iran's pharmaceutical industry is in deep trouble right now. US sanctions and airstrikes have caused medicine prices to soar.
Some medicine prices have more than tripled since the conflict with the US and Israel started seven months ago.
Even though Iran makes most of its medicines locally, it still depends on imported ingredients, and those imports are now stuck.
The result? Pharmacies across the country are running low on essential drugs, making life tougher for families already dealing with high inflation.
Iran pharmaceutical factories hit by airstrikes
More than 40 pharmaceutical factories have been hit by airstrikes, making supply problems worse.
Delays in insurance payments mean pharmacies often don't have enough cash to restock medicines.
Prices for basic treatments like anti-inflammatory ointments have shot up four times, and some hospitals say they're running out of psychiatric medications too.
To cope, Iran has started importing flu vaccines from China, but even those cost almost double what they did last year.
All these issues are putting huge pressure on patients trying to get the care they need.