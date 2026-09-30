Iran pharmaceutical sector faces crisis from US sanctions and airstrikes

Iran's pharmaceutical industry is in deep trouble right now. US sanctions and airstrikes have caused medicine prices to soar.

Some medicine prices have more than tripled since the conflict with the US and Israel started seven months ago.

Even though Iran makes most of its medicines locally, it still depends on imported ingredients, and those imports are now stuck.

The result? Pharmacies across the country are running low on essential drugs, making life tougher for families already dealing with high inflation.