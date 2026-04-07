Iran plans human chains around power plants after Trump's threat 

Iran has called on its youth to form human chains around key power plants on Tuesday. The move comes after United States President Donald Trump issued an ultimatum for reopening the Strait of Hormuz. He told Iran to open the strait by Tuesday, 8:00pm Eastern Time or "you'll be living in Hell." "Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran. There will be nothing like it!!! Open the Fuckin' Strait," Trump blasted.

Call to action Rahimi calls for unity regardless of political viewpoint Alireza Rahimi, secretary of Iran's Supreme Council of Youth and Adolescents, made the call in a video broadcast on state television. Rahimi urged "young people, athletes, artists, students and university professors" to gather at 2:00pm around the power plants. He called these facilities "national assets" of Iran's future and urged unity "regardless of political viewpoint." This tactic is reminiscent of past Iranian strategies where human chains were formed around sensitive sites as a deterrent against military strikes.

Twitter Post Watch the appeal video here JUST IN: 🇮🇷🇺🇸 Iran urges young people to shield power plants with human chains as US President Trump threatens strikes. pic.twitter.com/JE5qdH0N1f — BRICS News (@BRICSinfo) April 6, 2026

Advertisement

Escalating tensions Trump threatens to destroy Iran's infrastructure According to the Iranian minister, the "symbolic action is called the 'Human Chain of Iran's Youth for a Bright Future." "We hope that with the participation of young people across the country, this human chain will be formed around the power plants, and it will be a sign of the youth's commitment to protecting the country's infrastructure and building a bright future," he said.

Advertisement