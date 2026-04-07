Iran plans human chains around power plants after Trump's threat
What's the story
Iran has called on its youth to form human chains around key power plants on Tuesday. The move comes after United States President Donald Trump issued an ultimatum for reopening the Strait of Hormuz. He told Iran to open the strait by Tuesday, 8:00pm Eastern Time or "you'll be living in Hell." "Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran. There will be nothing like it!!! Open the Fuckin' Strait," Trump blasted.
Call to action
Rahimi calls for unity regardless of political viewpoint
Alireza Rahimi, secretary of Iran's Supreme Council of Youth and Adolescents, made the call in a video broadcast on state television. Rahimi urged "young people, athletes, artists, students and university professors" to gather at 2:00pm around the power plants. He called these facilities "national assets" of Iran's future and urged unity "regardless of political viewpoint." This tactic is reminiscent of past Iranian strategies where human chains were formed around sensitive sites as a deterrent against military strikes.
Twitter Post
Watch the appeal video here
JUST IN: 🇮🇷🇺🇸 Iran urges young people to shield power plants with human chains as US President Trump threatens strikes. pic.twitter.com/JE5qdH0N1f— BRICS News (@BRICSinfo) April 6, 2026
Escalating tensions
Trump threatens to destroy Iran's infrastructure
According to the Iranian minister, the "symbolic action is called the 'Human Chain of Iran's Youth for a Bright Future." "We hope that with the participation of young people across the country, this human chain will be formed around the power plants, and it will be a sign of the youth's commitment to protecting the country's infrastructure and building a bright future," he said.
Ongoing negotiations
Despite threats, Iran continues diplomatic efforts
Tehran has rejected a ceasefire proposal and proposed a 10-point plan through Pakistan. Mojtaba Ferdousi Pour, head of Iran's diplomatic mission in Cairo, told AP that "we only accept an end of the war with guarantees...we won't be attacked again." He said Iran no longer trusts the US after it bombed the nation twice during previous rounds of talks. However, a regional official involved in talks said the efforts have not collapsed. "We are still talking to both sides."