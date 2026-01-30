Iran pursues Ankara talks to dodge US strikes amid tensions

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi is set to visit Turkey for talks aimed at preventing a United States military strike. The discussions come as Turkey tries to persuade Tehran to make concessions on its nuclear program. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has suggested a video conference between US President Donald Trump and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, although no direct talks have occurred in over a decade.

Military preparedness US officials reiterate readiness for military action US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has said the Pentagon is ready to carry out any military orders from President Trump. "They [Iran] have all the options to make a deal," he said, adding that Iran should not pursue nuclear capabilities. President Trump has warned Iran that time is running out and any US attack would be violent and more extensive than past interventions.

Military readiness Iran's military response and US concerns Iran has also prepared for a military confrontation, with Maj Gen Amir Hatami announcing the development of 1,000 sea and land-based drones. The US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said about 30,000 American forces are "within the reach of an array of thousands of Iranian one-way UAVs and Iranian short-range ballistic missiles." Turkey is now the main mediator in this conflict as both sides prepare for possible escalation.

