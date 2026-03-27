Iran readies 1 million fighters for possible US ground invasion 

Iran has reportedly mobilized over one million troops in anticipation of a possible United States ground invasion. The state-run Tasnim News Agency quoted a military source as saying that Iranian fighters are eager to create "a historic hell for the Americans on Iranian soil." The report said young Iranians have been flocking to enlist in the army, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), and the volunteer Basij militia.

Strategic warning America wants to open the Strait through suicide: Iranian source The Iranian source also warned US President Donald Trump against trying to take control of the strategic Strait of Hormuz. "America wants to open the Strait through suicide and self-destruction - that's fine," it said. "We are prepared for them to act on their suicide strategy, and for the Strait to remain closed." The warning comes amid Trump's threats to seize Kharg Island, Iran's key economic asset and oil export hub.

Military escalation Pentagon mulls sending more troops to Middle East Last week, Trump told reporters that American forces could "take out the island anytime we want," adding that it "sits there so totally unprotected." And late Thursday, the Wall Street Journal reported that the Pentagon is considering deploying up to 10,000 more troops to the Middle East. This move would give Trump more military options as he considers peace talks with Tehran, Department of War officials with knowledge of the planning said.

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Nuclear ambitions Hardliners push for nuclear bomb development Meanwhile, hardliners within the IRGC are pushing for Iran to develop a nuclear bomb. These elements have reportedly gained influence after Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's death. The late leader had reportedly issued a religious decree against nuclear weapons, calling them "haram" under Islam. However, with his passing, the regime feels it has nothing to lose in pursuing weapons of mass destruction.

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