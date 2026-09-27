Iran readies for tensions with US while keeping diplomacy open
World
Iran is gearing up for possible military tensions with the US but it is not shutting the door on diplomacy.
Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi made it clear that Iran's own interests come first, saying it is willing to negotiate while staying prepared if things heat up.
Iran's Hormuz plan awaits US reply
Iran presented a seven-day plan to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, passing it along through Qatari mediators.
While there has been some skepticism from President Trump, Iran is now waiting on an official US response.
The catch? Any deal or reopening depends on whether Tehran's conditions are met.