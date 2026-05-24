Iran to surrender enriched uranium in US peace deal: Report

Iran has agreed to surrender its stockpile of highly enriched uranium as part of a peace deal with the United States , The New York Times reported. The agreement aims to end hostilities and reopen the Strait of Hormuz . However, specific details on how Iran would dispose of this uranium remain undecided and will be discussed in future nuclear talks.

Uranium concerns Uranium stash has been key issue in negotiations Iran reportedly has around 400kg of uranium enriched to 60% purity, which is close to weapons-grade. This stockpile has been a major sticking point in negotiations, with Iranian negotiators wanting to delay any commitment on it. However, American officials have insisted that Tehran must make a preliminary commitment in the initial agreement or risk talks collapsing and military operations resuming.

Military considerations Options for uranium disposal being considered American military planners have reportedly prepared options to target Iran's uranium reserves, including the Isfahan nuclear facility. One option under consideration is similar to the 2015 nuclear agreement, where Iran transferred some enriched uranium to Russia. Another possibility is reducing enrichment levels so that the uranium can't be used for weapons purposes.

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