Iran's missiles damage key US AWACS plane in Saudi Arabia
What's the story
Iran has claimed to have damaged a United States aircraft in a missile and drone strike on an American air base in Saudi Arabia. The attack reportedly targeted Prince Sultan Air Base, where the E-3 AWACS command and control plane was stationed. Images released by Iran's Press TV show the aircraft severely damaged, with only its head and tail remaining intact.
Casualties and damage
At least 10 US personnel injured
The attack reportedly involved six ballistic missiles and 29 drones. At least 10 US personnel were injured in the strike, with two in serious condition, according to the Associated Press. Multiple refueling aircraft were also damaged in the attack. The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) has not yet commented on this incident.
Attack claimed
IRGC says it downed US MQ-9
The Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has claimed responsibility for the attack, stating that they used long-range and medium-range missile systems along with drones. The IRGC said its targets included facilities linked to US and Israeli interests. It also claimed to have shot down a US MQ-9 drone and struck an F-16 jet during this operation.
Retaliation escalates
Retaliation claimed over alleged assassinations
The attack on Prince Sultan Air Base comes as a retaliation for the actions of the US and Israel against Iran since February 28. The coalition has been accused of assassinating several top Iranian officials, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and Ali Larijani. The conflict has now entered its second month, with Tehran carrying out retaliatory strikes on US air bases in the Gulf region.
Conflict expansion
Conflict spreads beyond Saudi Arabia
The conflict has now spread beyond Saudi Arabia, with Yemen's Houthi rebels firing missiles at Israel. Tehran has also threatened retaliatory strikes on Israeli and US universities after attacks on Iranian academic institutions. Explosions in Tehran killed two people and wounded five in a residential area near Shaft city. Civilian infrastructure has been damaged too, with attacks killing a family of four in Bushehr province and hitting a water facility in Khuzestan province.