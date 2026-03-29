Iran's missiles damage key US AWACS plane in Saudi Arabia

Iran has claimed to have damaged a United States aircraft in a missile and drone strike on an American air base in Saudi Arabia . The attack reportedly targeted Prince Sultan Air Base, where the E-3 AWACS command and control plane was stationed. Images released by Iran's Press TV show the aircraft severely damaged, with only its head and tail remaining intact.

Casualties and damage At least 10 US personnel injured The attack reportedly involved six ballistic missiles and 29 drones. At least 10 US personnel were injured in the strike, with two in serious condition, according to the Associated Press. Multiple refueling aircraft were also damaged in the attack. The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) has not yet commented on this incident.

Attack claimed IRGC says it downed US MQ-9 The Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has claimed responsibility for the attack, stating that they used long-range and medium-range missile systems along with drones. The IRGC said its targets included facilities linked to US and Israeli interests. It also claimed to have shot down a US MQ-9 drone and struck an F-16 jet during this operation.

Advertisement

Retaliation escalates Retaliation claimed over alleged assassinations The attack on Prince Sultan Air Base comes as a retaliation for the actions of the US and Israel against Iran since February 28. The coalition has been accused of assassinating several top Iranian officials, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and Ali Larijani. The conflict has now entered its second month, with Tehran carrying out retaliatory strikes on US air bases in the Gulf region.

Advertisement