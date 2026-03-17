Is Iran's Mojtaba Khamenei secretly recuperating at Putin's Moscow residence?

Mojtaba Khamenei, the newly appointed Supreme Leader of Iran , is reportedly undergoing medical treatment in Russia, according to various media reports. The 56-year-old was allegedly injured during US-Israel strikes and has been flown to Moscow for surgery. He is recovering at a private hospital located at one of Russian President Vladimir Putin 's residences, allegedly unaware of the war or his status as the new supreme leader.

Medical care Khamenei flown to Moscow on Russian military aircraft According to a report by Kuwaiti newspaper Al-Jarida, Khamenei was flown to Moscow on a Russian military aircraft for medical treatment. The decision was taken as part of a secret operation due to his health and security concerns. Sources say that Khamenei's injuries required hospitalization in an advanced facility with close medical supervision, which couldn't be ensured in Iran amid ongoing strikes.

Treatment offer Putin offered to treat Khamenei Reportedly, Russian President Vladimir Putin had offered to treat Khamenei in Russia during a phone call with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian. The offer was carefully considered by Iranian officials before approving it. However, some reports suggest that Khamenei is being treated at Sina University Hospital in Iran under the supervision of Mohammad Reza Zafarghandi, Iran's Minister of Health.

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