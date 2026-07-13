Iran claims destroying US Patriot systems in Gulf counterattack
What's the story
Iran has launched a massive counterattack against the United States, claiming to have destroyed American Patriot missile systems, ammunition depots, and drone infrastructure in the Gulf. The attack is one of Iran's largest since hostilities began in February. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced these coordinated missile and drone strikes on US bases across Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, Oman and Jordan.
Escalating tensions
IRGC warns of severe response if attacks continue
The IRGC warned Washington against further military action, saying, "The consequences of such movements and insecurity in the region will be borne by the American-Zionist enemy." They threatened a more severe response if attacks continued. The Iranian aerospace forces also targeted US aircraft carrier support and refueling platforms at Duqm port in Oman.
US response
US forces targeted Iranian sites
The US Central Command (CENTCOM) confirmed that American forces targeted dozens of sites using fighter aircraft, naval vessels, one-way attack drones, and unmanned sea drones. The operation aimed at crippling Iran's capacity to threaten civilian shipping through the Strait of Hormuz. CENTCOM spokesperson Tim Hawkins said US aircraft intercepted and destroyed an Iranian cruise missile and a one-way attack drone.
Widening conflict
Conflict spreads to Qatar, UAE, Jordan, Oman, and Kuwait
The conflict has now spread to Qatar, which has been a mediator in ceasefire talks. The United Arab Emirates said its air defense systems intercepted Iranian missiles and drones. Jordan confirmed missile strikes while Oman reported drone attacks. Kuwait's military reported one worker was injured after an oil drilling platform was struck.
Maritime tensions
Tensions rise around Strait of Hormuz
The renewed conflict has also heightened tensions around the Strait of Hormuz. Iran recently formed the Persian Gulf Strait Authority to regulate shipping through the strait. The authority claimed transit was impossible due to "recent illegal movements of the United States military forces in the region." However, US officials rejected this claim, asserting that traffic continues to flow through the strait.
Diplomatic fallout
Attack jeopardizes US-Iran deal on Strait of Hormuz reopening
The latest wave of attacks has cast doubt on an interim US-Iran agreement to reopen the Strait of Hormuz. Iran's Foreign Ministry condemned what it called "aggressive" American attacks over the weekend. Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf also issued a defiant statement on social media, saying: "The era of one-sided deals is OVER. We told you: keep your word or pay the price."