Iran claims destroying US Patriot systems in Gulf counterattack

Diplomatic fallout

Attack jeopardizes US-Iran deal on Strait of Hormuz reopening

The latest wave of attacks has cast doubt on an interim US-Iran agreement to reopen the Strait of Hormuz. Iran's Foreign Ministry condemned what it called "aggressive" American attacks over the weekend. Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf also issued a defiant statement on social media, saying: "The era of one-sided deals is OVER. We told you: keep your word or pay the price."