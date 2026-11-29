Iran used Starlink for military operations against US, claims report
What's the story
Iran reportedly utilized Elon Musk's Starlink satellite internet service to aid military operations against United States forces in the Middle East. This was after the US and Israel launched strikes on Tehran. According to The Washington Post, SpaceX detected two unauthorized uses of Starlink that were likely linked to Iranian actions against American troops. The satellite service was allegedly employed for command and control purposes, as well as monitoring one-way attack drone operations.
Military concerns
Report on Iran's use of Starlink submitted to Pentagon
A classified report on the conflict submitted to US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth over the summer mentioned Iran's use of Starlink.
However, the Pentagon claimed it was unaware of such a report.
The report did not confirm if Starlink was used in the March 1 Iranian drone strike on a US facility in Kuwait, which killed six American soldiers.
SpaceX also had concerns over the US military's misuse of its satellite technology.
Security measures
SpaceX concerned over misuse of its services
Elon Musk was reportedly angered to learn that the US military had misused Starshield, SpaceX's military satellite service. The service was used to operate drones under a subscription meant for ground-based operations.
At least two SpaceX executives were fired over these incidents. Afterward, SpaceX tightened checks on customers purchasing services through resellers.
Threat issued
Iranian media threatens to destroy companies over military operations
Separately, Iranian state media released an AI-generated video threatening Amazon, Microsoft, and SpaceX.
The video accuses these companies of supporting military operations against Iran and warns them to pay reparations or face destruction.
It also refers to a bombing in Iran that killed at least 156 civilians, including 120 schoolgirls, during US-Israeli military operations.
Access issues
Starlink's presence in Iran
Starlink is not licensed to operate in Iran, but Musk has admitted that it operates there. Its presence has been linked to efforts to keep internet access during government-imposed restrictions.
The US government reportedly smuggled thousands of Starlink terminals into Iran after protests. Tehran has maintained tight controls over internet access since the US and Israel began military operations against Iran in late February.