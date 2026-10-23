'Zero red lines': Iran threatens Gulf if US, Israel attack
What's the story
Iran has threatened to target oil facilities, undersea cables, data centers, and artificial intelligence facilities across as many as seven Gulf countries if the United States and Israel launch a new attack. Mohsen Rezaei, the secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, said there would be "zero red lines" in such an event. Mehdi Mohammadi, an adviser to Mohammad Ghalibaf, stated that Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu had a mutual agreement on an attack but couldn't guarantee its success.
Escalating tensions
Next conflict could be existential threat
Mohammadi warned that the next conflict could be an existential threat, calling their strategy "zero red lines."
He added, "We break the temporal and spatial dimensions of the conflict. The war will continue longer and in a wider geographical area than the enemy anticipates."
In response to these threats, US military advisers have reportedly drawn up a list of targets for a possible joint assault on Iran after the upcoming midterm elections.
Military maneuvers
IRGC claims to have attacked commercial ships in Hormuz
The Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) of Iran claimed to have attacked four commercial ships in the Strait of Hormuz, with three more hitting mines.
This comes amid joint training exercises by the US and Israel, including flyovers near Iran.
Meanwhile, a big fire at an aluminum factory in Arak suggests possible sabotage inside Iran.
Strategic threats
Rezaei warns of broader Iranian plan in case of war
Rezaei said if conflict resumes, "cables, data centers and artificial intelligence facilities could also be targeted." He emphasized that Iran would have a broader plan in case of war.
Fars news agency reported that Iran's military units have been instructed to target political as well as military sites if a new widespread war occurs.
Diplomatic efforts
Iran, Pakistan mediators discuss options for ceasefire
Mediators from Iran and Pakistan have discussed options for a ceasefire, including allowing UN inspections of bombed nuclear sites.
Iran has offered to end the Hormuz blockade if certain preconditions are met, including lifting US sanctions.
Reza Nasri, an international lawyer close to the Iranian foreign ministry, warned that a third wave of war would have devastating consequences for global economies and could lead to mass displacement toward Europe.