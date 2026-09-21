Iran warns of deploying new weapons if attacked again
What's the story
Iran has issued a stern warning to the United States, saying it would deploy new weapons and widen its target list if Washington resumes military action. The warning was issued by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), amid claims from Iranian authorities that Washington could be preparing fresh attacks. IRGC spokesperson Hossein Mohebbi said on Sunday that Iran would change its defensive and counteroffensive strategy significantly if attacked again.
Strategy shift
IRGC hints at altering target list
Mohebbi said, "Those changes include a shift in the geography of war, and a shift in weapons and military equipment."
He added, "We will introduce new weapons with new capabilities into the battlefield, and the world will be surprised."
The IRGC also hinted at an expansion or alteration of its target list.
"Our targets are also no longer necessarily the same [as the] previous targets. We have new targets that have not yet been struck," Mohebbi said.
Accusation
US preparing for renewed military action against Iran, claims Tehran
The warning from the IRGC came after a statement from Iran's armed forces, which accused the United States of preparing for renewed military action against Tehran.
Iran's central military headquarters, Khatam al-Anbiya, claimed to have information about Washington's plans but did not disclose details.
The warning comes amid concerns over US ammunition supplies during ongoing conflict.
Supply issues
Report highlights ammunition shortages during military operations against Iran
A report by the US Defense Department's inspector general said military operations against Iran had led to ammunition shortages and bottlenecks in replenishing supplies.
The report's findings contradict President Donald Trump's assertions that US ammunition stocks are "virtually unlimited."
The report revealed over $22 billion was spent on munitions between February and June, resulting in what the report described as "strategic inventory shortfalls."
Prolonged war
Tensions between US and Iran continue
The IRGC's statement comes amid ongoing tensions between the US and Iran. Despite a lull in offensives, the war has spread to Yemen and continued tensions over the Strait of Hormuz.
The IRGC warned that "there will certainly be significant changes in our defense and our counteroffensive" if attacked again.
Iran has also shared seven conditions with Washington through Qatar to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, including ending hostilities and releasing frozen funds.