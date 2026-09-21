Iran warns of deploying new weapons if attacked again

Mohebbi said, "Those changes include a shift in the geography of war, and a shift in weapons and military equipment."

He added, "We will introduce new weapons with new capabilities into the battlefield, and the world will be surprised."

The IRGC also hinted at an expansion or alteration of its target list.

"Our targets are also no longer necessarily the same [as the] previous targets. We have new targets that have not yet been struck," Mohebbi said.