Iran says 3 US drones downed near Strait of Hormuz
Iran's military says it intercepted and destroyed three US drones flying close to the vital Strait of Hormuz.
According to Iran's IRGC, two surveillance drones were taken down using electronic warfare, while a more advanced MQ-9 drone was shot down nearby.
This adds to the growing list of US drones Iran claims to have captured.
IRGC credits air defense, talks continue
The IRGC highlighted that its new air-defense system played a big role in these interceptions, with the Aerospace Force's newly developed air defense system operating under the country's unified air defense network.
Despite rising tensions, both the US and Iran are still talking: US leaders are hopeful for a diplomatic breakthrough, while Iranian officials say they are open to both negotiation and standing their ground if needed.