Iran claims 787 dead so far in ongoing US-Israel strikes
What's the story
Iran's state media has reported that the death toll from ongoing United States-Israel strikes on its territory has risen to 787. The Iranian Red Crescent Society confirmed the figure on Tuesday. The humanitarian organization had earlier reported at least 555 deaths across 131 cities due to what it termed "Zionist-American terrorist attacks."
Rising tensions
Escalation since Saturday
The conflict has escalated since Saturday, when the US and Israel carried out large-scale attacks that reportedly killed Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Explosions were heard overnight in Tehran and other cities like Isfahan, Shiraz, and Hamadan. State-run IRNA reported at least five casualties from airstrikes in Hamadan.
Military update
Israel attacks Tehran, Beirut
On Tuesday, Israel said it was conducting "simultaneous strikes in Tehran and Beirut." The strikes, the Israeli Air Force said, were targeting "military objectives" of the Iranian regime and Iran-backed Hezbollah. According to Lebanon's state-run National News Agency, the Lebanese army is withdrawing from advanced positions along the Israeli border. The Israeli military has also issued forced displacement notices for 59 areas in Lebanon, including parts of Dahiyeh.
Repatriation efforts
Repatriation of Iranian pilgrims begins
Amid the escalating conflict, Iran has started repatriating around 9,000 pilgrims from Mecca and Medina through Iraq. Iran's ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Alireza Enayati, stated that the departure is taking place in the same manner as the 12-day conflict between Israel and Iran in 2025. Iranian pilgrims will depart Saudi Arabia through Saudi-Iraqi border crossings and return to Iran via Iraq.