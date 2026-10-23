Iran says India can help Mideast peace at NDTV summit
World
Iran thinks India could play a big part in bringing peace to the Middle East.
At the NDTV World Summit, Dr. Abdul Majid Hakeem Elahi (representing Iran's Supreme Leader) pointed out that India's role as a BRICS leader and its growing global influence make it well-placed to help resolve ongoing conflicts.
Iran envoy Elahi cites 5,000-year partnership
Elahi highlighted that Iran and India have been close partners for 5,000 years, saying their bond was integral.
He also spoke out against recent violence in the region, like the alleged bombing of a school in Minab, reiterating Iran's position that dialogue remains important for regional stability, while stressing that any negotiations must be based on mutual respect and trust.