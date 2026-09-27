Iran says it seized US Remus 600 drone in Hormuz
World
Iran's Revolutionary Guards says they have seized a US submarine drone, called Remus 600, in the super-important Strait of Hormuz, accusing it of spying.
This is actually the second time this month Iran has claimed another US submarine drone in the Strait of Hormuz.
Iran says used monitoring, electronic warfare
Iran claims it used intelligence monitoring and electronic warfare to pull off the capture and is now digging into whatever data is inside.
The Strait of Hormuz is not just any stretch of water: it is a crucial route for global oil and gas shipments.
Ongoing blockades and counter-blockades by both Iran and the US have made this area a major hotspot for military tension and disrupted international shipping.