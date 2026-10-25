Iran says Trump's strike talk irrational, will not change stance

After U.S.-Israel bombings in February, which included assassinating Iranian leaders, Iran hit back by blocking the Strait of Hormuz and targeting US bases.

Even though there was a ceasefire in April, disputes over maritime access haven't gone away.

Araghchi claimed Iran destroyed over 80 American aircraft during the conflict.

Trump says more military action is possible but hasn't ruled out diplomacy, while still questioning if Iran can be trusted in deals.