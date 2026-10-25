Iran says Trump's strike talk irrational, will not change stance
Iran isn't fazed by US President Trump's talk of possible military strikes.
Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi called the idea irrational and said Iran isn't changing its stance.
He also pointed out that recent U.S.-Israel attacks have changed the security game in the region, especially around the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial route for global energy supplies.
Iran blocked the Strait of Hormuz
After U.S.-Israel bombings in February, which included assassinating Iranian leaders, Iran hit back by blocking the Strait of Hormuz and targeting US bases.
Even though there was a ceasefire in April, disputes over maritime access haven't gone away.
Araghchi claimed Iran destroyed over 80 American aircraft during the conflict.
Trump says more military action is possible but hasn't ruled out diplomacy, while still questioning if Iran can be trusted in deals.